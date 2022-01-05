Boys and Girls Clubs of Kern County hosting free vaccine clinics this month

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Boys and Girls Clubs of Kern County are hosting several free vaccine clinics this month for anyone ages five and up.

Any child is welcome and no insurance fee is required, according to BGCKC. The clubs teamed up with the California Alliance of Boys and Girls Clubs, Bakersfield College’s Student Health and Wellness Center, Kern Medical Center and the Kern County Public Health Department.

List of vaccine clinics:

Wednesday, Jan. 5

Armstrong Youth Center – 801 Niles St.

4:30 – 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 6

Stockdale Club – 5207 Young St., Suite 200

3:30 – 6 p.m.

Monday, Jan. 10

Armstrong Youth Center – 801 Niles St.

4:30 – 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 11

Lamont Club – 8301 Segrue Rd.

4:30 – 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Jan. 12

Armstrong Youth Center – 801 Niles St.

4:30 – 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 13

Armstrong Youth Center – 801 Niles St.

4:30 – 7:30 p.m.