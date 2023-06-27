BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Boys and Girls Clubs of Kern County is celebrating its new campaign with the community.

The club is teaming up with local restaurants for its inaugural “Supporting Kern, Supporting Kids” campaign, which kicked off yesterday evening with bingo and beer at Temblor Brewing.

“This whole week has been set up with a portion of the proceeds, each restaurant is doing something a little bit different, but they’re each giving some of the proceeds back to the club,” Ed Jacobs, Director of Development of the Boys and Girls Clubs of KC, said to KGET.

Other participating restaurants include Imbibe and King Leo’s Pizza.

For a full list of events and sites, visit the Boys and Girls Club website.