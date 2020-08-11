Boys and Girls Clubs of Kern County aims to help with childcare crisis

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — As the county prepares for the start of a very different school year, the Boys and Girls Clubs of Kern County are trying to provide working parents with a solution to the childcare crisis. Jessica Millan is a mother of four; she says the local non-profit has been a godsend for her first-grader.

“It’s basically like he’s at school,” said Millan.

The Bakersfield native says that trying to manage her schedule with four children of different ages would be nearly impossible without the support of the Boys and Girls Clubs.

“It does help me a lot. I am so thankful to have the Boys and Girls Club in our life,” said Millan.

Juanita Recinos is the program director at the Niles Street location, and she says parents are asking nonstop about the childcare services.

“I’ve had parents who have thanked us because they didn’t know whether one would have to quit their jobs or what they were going to do to stay home with the kids,” said Recinos.

She also says the Boys and Girls Clubs are committed to serving families during this unprecedented period.

“We are open from 7 am to 6 pm,” said Recinos. “We’ll give the kids breakfast, lunch, and supper in the afternoon.”

To aid with the difficulties of distance learning, Recinos says the clubs have recreated the classroom experience the best they can. Kids will bring their computers and headsets to do schoolwork at the club. Once in the building, the clubs will separate the children by grade level, offer additional supplies if needed, and provide on-site tutoring.

“We want to be able to provide extra assistance to our kids and make sure they are well fed during breaks like in regular school,” said Recinos.

Recinos cautions that there will be a strict safety guidelines that every family must follow. The new procedures include mandatory temperature checks and a face shield mandate for every child.

“We keep them still to their six feet apart,” said Recinos. “We have sanitation stations in each room and will be cleaning regularly.”

She also says that while the service isn’t free, the cost is well below most private options, depending on the amount of time your child attends. They are working to make sure no child gets left behind.

These fee-based programs will be offered at the Armstrong Youth Center on Niles Street, the Stockdale Club on Young Street, and the Lamont Club on Sugrue Road. Click here for more information on how to enroll.