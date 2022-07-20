BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Boys and Girls Clubs of Kern County’s Summer Jobs Program hosted a graduation luncheon for its 25 teen interns at the Bakersfield Museum of Art on Wednesday.

The Boys and Girls Clubs of Kern County provided workforce development training through partnerships with Bank of America, Taco Bell Foundation and No Kid Hungry.

The interns worked for 20 hours per week from June 13 to July 15. They also participated in professional development activities, including personal finance with Bank of America and STEM careers with Aera Energy.

KGET’s very own intern, Esmeralda Morales, was honored with certificates of recognition from local elected officials.

At the end of the event, the Boys and Girls Clubs of Kern County gifted each intern a brand new computer so they can continue their studies.