BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — During a Board of Supervisors meeting last week, supervisor’s declared June 27 through July 1 as National Boys and Girls Club Week in Kern County.

During this week, The Boys and Girls Clubs will do many activities involving kids age 5 through 17. According to their website, the week will start Monday “Kickoff BGC Week” by showing great moments at the clubs. The week will end Friday with “Teen Takeover,” where teens will share experiences with the club.

Boys and Girls Club has been helping Kern County and other communities since 1860 and has been a stress reliever for parents who work later since 1966.

The organization set up various programs such as summer jobs, day camps, volleyball, and stage door academy. Along with that, Supervisor Perez from the Kern County Board mentioned the 70 clubs just within Kern County. The clubs provide food, daycare, and opportunities for future careers. These programs have helped 10,000 kids and counting.

Supervisors said this week is the time to celebrate the club in addition to showing the community’s appreciation to the program for the years of services it has given to communities.

Director Ruth Miranda told 17 News the organization has “19 locations where the students can enjoy and have fun.”

Learn more about National Boys and Girls Club week online.