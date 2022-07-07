BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Boys and Girls Club of Kern County gave children the opportunity to perform a vivid and colorful production.

The club is presenting their summer production at the Stars Theatre and Restaurant for the next two weekends, according to a press release from the club.

The release says the club will perform the musical “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat” which is a biblical story about Joseph and his coat of many colors.

“Usually we do kid shows and this is not a kid show, this is an adult show … so we haven’t like condensed anything, we haven’t changed anything it’s everything that’s in an adult ‘Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat,'” Frank Sierra, director of the production, said.

Sierra said, it is inspiring seeing the children perform an adult show in just a few weeks.

Within the first couple weeks of the production the crew members and cast focused on many necessary topics, such as audition skills, vocal and dance training, the history of theatre and hair and costume design, Sierra said. Within the third week they put the show together.

Jordan Payne, choreographer of the production, said most of the children either have not been on stage for a while, due to the pandemic, or this is their first time on stage.

Payne said, that the kids would support and help each other combat stage fright. Such as, the more involved kids “take them [kids who are more shy] under their wing and befriend them and, you know, show them that it’s okay to be silly in front of everyone.”

While watching this performance, Payne says, audience members can expect a “fun and joyous like extravagant show.”

To learn more information about this production visit the Boys and Girls Club website and you can purchase tickets on the Stars Theatre Restaurant website.