BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Boys and Girls Club of Kern County just got a big boost in its efforts to feed children across the county.

No Kid Hungry recently donated $30,000 in funding to the club for summer duties. The club does what it can to fill in the nutrition gap when children aren’t in school all day.

Funding was used to purchase a new cargo van, according to a news release. The van is already in use for the club’s Nutrition Program.

This program aims to feed at least 13 communities in Kern averaging about two thousand meals a day. In 2022, the club served 919,829 meals to children in Arvin, Bakersfield, Frazier Park, Gorman and Lamont.