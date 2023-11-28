BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Boys and Girls Club of Kern County has received a $10,000 Neighborhood Grant from Rite Aid which will go toward funding out-of-school-time programming for kids from disadvantaged communities.
Boys and Girls Club said program goals include supporting learning recovery, recognizing achievements, preparing members for success in their career pathways, exposing students to diverse mentors and providing opportunities for creative outlets in sports and other physical activities.
Organizers said the grant comes at a time when inflation, food insecurity, troubling mental health trends and other converging factors impact children in Kern County.
Our local Boys & Girls Clubs positively impact the lives of thousands of children daily with programs that build character, foster new skills, inspire new talents, and, most importantly, mentor children on pathways to achieving a great future. Thank you, Rite Aid Healthy Futures, for investing in our mission and children.Zane Smith, Executive Director of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Kern County.