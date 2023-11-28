BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Boys and Girls Club of Kern County has received a $10,000 Neighborhood Grant from Rite Aid which will go toward funding out-of-school-time programming for kids from disadvantaged communities.

Boys and Girls Club said program goals include supporting learning recovery, recognizing achievements, preparing members for success in their career pathways, exposing students to diverse mentors and providing opportunities for creative outlets in sports and other physical activities.

Organizers said the grant comes at a time when inflation, food insecurity, troubling mental health trends and other converging factors impact children in Kern County.