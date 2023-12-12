BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Looking for something for the kids to do over winter break? The Boys and Girls Club has an answer.

The club says there will be winter day camp options in Bakersfield and Lamont starting Monday, Dec. 18. The camps include daily activities, arts and crafts, STEM, and outdoor games and activities.

The Lamont club hosts camp for children ages 4 to 17 from Dec. 18 through Jan. 12 from noon to 5 p.m., except Christmas and New Year’s days. The camp will include meals.

The Bakersfield clubs — Armstrong Youth Center and Stockdale Club — will have camp for children four through 17 from Dec. 26 to Dec. 29 and Jan. 2 to Jan. 5 from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. and includes breakfast, lunch and snacks.

Visit the BGCKC website to register for camp.