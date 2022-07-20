BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Boys and Girls’ Club Back to School Drive is accepting donations.

Suggested school supplies for donation include backpacks, notebooks, paper, pencils, pens, colored pencils, markers, crayons, highlighters, post-it notes, glue sticks, tape, scissors and other office and school supplies.

Gift cards to office supply stores or retail vendors are also welcome and used to purchase needed supplies.

Drop off your donated supplies at the Armstrong Youth Center in east Bakersfield, the Stockdale Club, the Lamont Club near Lamont Elementary School, or donate money online by clicking this link.