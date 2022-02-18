Boys and Girls Club hosts first annual “Open Doors and Open Hearts” with special guest

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Boys and Girls Clubs of Kern County held its first annual “Open Doors & Open Hearts” event and welcomed a special gold-medal guest speaker.

She was part of the “Magnificent Seven”, the team of U.S. gymnasts who took gold at the 1996 Olympics in Atlanta. Last night, Dominique Dawes made a stop in Bakersfield.

Dawes was the guest speaker at last night’s “Open Doors, Open Hearts” event benefitting the Boys and Girls Clubs of Kern County.

Dawes, now a mother of four, shared her story of success and talked about the challenges young athletes face when they get to the Olympic level.

She urged everyone to carve their own path in life.



“I share my journey. I share what’s going on today as a mother of four. I share what I think is most important for us to focus on in life,” Dawes said. “I think redefining what success is in this world is very important and not to be caught up in fame, not to be caught up in money.”

Dawes said while she’s proud of her career as a gymnast, she notes her biggest accomplishment and the thing she loves the most is her husband and their children.

During the event, teenager Mashayla Duckett was announced as the 2022 Youth of the Year. Duckett has shown her leadership, commitment to the youth development programs and compassion for her peers throughout the year making her the ideal recipient of this honor.

Duckett has been part of the Keystone Club for five years and currently serves as the president. Duckett was also selected as the Keystones Club’s 2022 UPS Road Code Ambassador. She will receive $1,000 for college tuition.

The Keystone Clubs provide leadership development opportunities for young people ages 14 to 18. Youth participate in three focus areas: academic success, career preparation, and community service.