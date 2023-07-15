BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Boys and Girls Club of Kern County held a graduation for its summer jobs program participants on Friday.

According to the BGCKC website, the ceremony was held at the Bakersfield Museum of Art and included a dining event.

Ruth Miranda, Summer Jobs Program Coordinator at BGCKC, said that the summer program provides teenagers in Kern County with many valuable skills.

“They get to learn what to do in a job. It is very important for teens to know what a job entails, and to wake up everyday to go to work, do the job, go home and then do it all over again the next day,” Miranda told 17 News. “So it does teach them responsibility throughout the summer, being on time, knowing how to dress, all of those skills that will last a lifetime.”

According to Miranda, 110 students signed up for this year’s program. Of those 110 students, 25 received a job internship to help out in the community.

Interns honored at the ceremony included KGET, KKEY and Studio 17’s very own Nicole Diaz, Jordan Farias, Daniel Garcia, Giovanny Rocha and Sydney Van Fosses.

To learn more about the summer jobs program, visit the BGCKC website.