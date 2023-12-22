BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Four-hundred students received a Christmas gift Friday at the Boys and Girls Club of Kern County.

KGET teamed up with the Open Door Network and the Boys and Girls Club for the annual 17 Days of Christmas toy drive.

This year, thanks to all of the donations, 400 kids from McFarland, Arvin and Lamont received a toy. They also had the opportunity to do a Christmas craft and see Santa Claus himself.

“Just to be able to have them come in and do the crafts and get a gift — this is why we do this,” said Natalie Martinez with the Boys and Girls Club. “And if it wasn’t for the community and the teamwork and the effort of everybody from the community to us at the Boys and Girls Club, this could not be possible.”

There were also more than 20 community volunteers to help the kids with the crafts and pick out a present because there were a lot to choose from.

Thank you to everyone who graciously donated in the spirit of the Golden Empire.