Boys and Girls Club graduation party

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — More than 200 students with the Boys and Girls Club of Kern County were treated to a special graduation party Friday night.

The event was held at the Armstrong Youth Center on Niles Street.

From 11 club sites, 225 students were invited to the celebration, which included dancing, food, games and more.

It was made possible through a partnership with the Taco Bell Foundation, which runs the Taco Bell Mas Program for 8th graders going into high school.

Awards were given out by representatives of Jim Burke Ford Lincoln and the Ford Dimension-Dream Builders Program.