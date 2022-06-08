BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Boys and Girls Clubs of Kern County will be participating in the Summer Food Service Program by providing summer meals to students under the age of 18, according to a press release by the Boys and Girls Clubs of Kern County.

Students do not need proof of eligibility for this program, according to the Boys and Girls Clubs of Kern County.

There will be meal locations in Bakersfield, Lamont and Arvin. To check for dates, times and specific locations check the Boys and Girls Club website.