Boys, 3 and 4, missing from California City

CALIFORNIA CITY, Calif. (KGET) — Police say two boys, ages 3 and 4, have gone missing.

The boys are described as black, about 3 feet tall and weighing between 30 to 40 pounds. Police did not name them or provide photos of them in a news release. An employee at the California City Police Department said she hadn’t been told by her lieutenant to release their names.

The children were last seen in the 10700 block of Aspen Avenue. Both were described as wearing black sweatshirts and gray sweatpants.

The release did not say when the boys were reported missing.

Anyone who sees the children is asked to call police at 760-373-8606.