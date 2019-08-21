Boyfriend of missing woman faces more serious, but unrelated charges for allegedly threatening a young woman’s life

The former boyfriend of missing woman Baylee Despot is facing more legal trouble. The latest accusations and charges are not related to the disappearances of Despot or Micah Holsonbake, but they are severe allegations nonetheless.

We want to make it clear that Bakersfield Police have never named Matthew Queen, or anyone, as a suspect in the cases of missing persons Baylee Despot and Micah Holsonbake. But since Despot disappeared while living with Queen, he has continuously found himself in trouble with Bakersfield Police.

It was January 2018 when Matthew Queen allegedly forced a woman into an orchard at gunpoint, according to court documents. Documents say she pleaded for her life on her knees, as Queen reportedly pointed the rifle at her head, asking how she’d feel about her child growing up without a mother.

Documents also say the victim told investigators she believed Queen was going to kill her and this wasn’t the first time Queen threatened her life. She said once she “smirked at him” and he allegedly told her if she smirked at him again, he’d end her life.



And in a third incident, she told police she was at Queen’s Rosedale home on March 21, 2018, speaking with Queen’s girlfriend, who we know at the time was Baylee Despot.

The young woman says while speaking with his girlfriend, queen pulled a handgun out of a desk and simulated loading the gun, pointed it at her and told her to get out of his house.



To put the timeline of events in perspective, both Baylee Despot and Micah Holsonbake, whom Queen also knew, had not yet gone missing. Holsonbake went missing March 23, 2018.

One of his arms was found inside a duffel bag in the Kern River on August 19, 2018 –exactly one year ago to the day these new charges were filed against Queen.



The rest of his body has still not been recovered.



Baylee Despot disappeared April 25, 2018. Her family has continuously said if Baylee is no longer with us, they desperately need to find her body to have any sense of closure.

Last month Queen was also charged with kidnapping in an unrelated incident from this past January.

He’s also facing charges in another case involving the possession of firearms that stemmed from the early stages of the investigation into Despot’s disappearance.

The new charges Queen faces include 3 new felonies. He is already in jail awaiting to stand trial on earlier charges. He’s scheduled to be in court later this week.

If you know anything about the disappearances of Micah Holsonbake or Baylee Despot you can remain anonymous by calling the secret witness hotline at 322-4040.