Boyfriend of missing woman faces more legal troubles

An arrest of a Bakersfield man on suspicion of kidnapping sparked a lot of attention after the investigation turned into a foot pursuit that almost led to a river rescue of the suspectt.

But the case really got the public’s attention when it came out that the man is the former boyfriend of missing woman Baylee Despot.

We’ve been quietly keeping tabs on Matthew Queen since his name first came up last year, not long after his live-in girlfriend disappeared. Then court documents pointed out a possible connection between Queen and missing man Micah Holsonbake. Then Queen moved in with Baylee’s friend and had a child with her.

While Queen has been steadfast in his innocence when it comes to the disappearance of Baylee, most of his legal trouble is still in some way connected to the missing woman.

Around 3:30 p.m. yesterday, Bakersfield’s scanner traffic was dominated by chatter of a suspect in the river, and BPD requesting to borrow a boat.

It wasn’t the way Bakersfield Police intended their follow up investigation into a prior kidnapping case to go. Bakersfield Police initially had no intentions of arresting Matthew Queen.

But when they tried to make contact with him, he ran. Right into the Kern River.



As investigators tried to hammer out the details of rescuing a possibly armed kidnapping suspect who was hanging onto a pillar, Queen eventually came out of the water, surrendered, and was arrested.

While many thought the arrest may be connected to Queen’s former girlfriend, 20-year-old Baylee Despot, her mother says detectives say it’s a separate matter and won’t release details.

As Queen sits in jail, waiting to see what-if any charges prosecutors will file, he’s already had his share of legal woes recently.

In December 2017, 42-year-old queen was arrested-along with 20-year-old Baylee Despot after a traffic stop resulted in the seizure of four loaded guns, two of which were reportedly custom made rifles.

And in May 2018, about a month after Baylee went missing while living with queen and his estranged wife in Rosedale, Queen was captured on surveillance video, dropping off Baylee’s belongings at a friend’s house.

But what caught investigators eyes was a gun in his waistband. That led to a search of his vehicle, where officers found a bag with a gun, handcuffs, and latex gloves, according to police reports.

Queen was once again arrested and charged, but like in the December case, he was able to cough up the money for bail.

Search warrants show officers have seized queen’s cell phones, laptop, and a storage unit.

And while law enforcement have never named Queen a suspect in Baylee’s disappearance, he’s told us he feels both investigators and Baylee’s mother have harassed him.

Baylee’s mother, Jane Parrent, says he’s never given her any answers. “He told me he wasn’t at the home when she left. And I said Baylee wouldn’t leave, she wouldn’t have left.”

Queen has told us consistently he had nothing to do with Baylee’s disappearance, or Micah Holsonbake’s disappearance and murder.

Meanwhile Jane Parrent says even if this arrest has nothing to do with her daughter, she’s still praying that now will be the time someone finally tells her where her daughter is. “You’re just constantly on high alert, worried, thinking of all these different scenarios in your head: what could have happened to Baylee? What’d they do to her? Where is she? Did she try to get away? Did somebody try to help her?

Queen is scheduled to be in court on Thursday, though again the DA’s Office hasn’t officially filed charges against him.

Police will not elaborate on the kidnapping allegations on queen-other than to say there were multiple victims, all of whom are safe.