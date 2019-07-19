Boyfriend of Baylee Despot charged with kidnapping and several other felonies

The boyfriend of missing woman Baylee Despot has officially been charged with five new felonies, including kidnapping. Court documents say this past January, Matthew Queen and two other suspects forced a man out of his home and into a car, where Queen allegedly took out a gun and asked the victim questions in a “threatening manner” for about an hour before letting him go. 42-year-old Queen hid his face from the cameras as soon as people gathered in the courtroom this afternoon.



Queen remained silent as his attorney entered a plea of not guilty to the six new charges against him. He’s been arrested twice before in Bakersfield, but this is his first local arrest where he hasn’t been able to bail out. This morning a judge ruled Queen would be held without bail as his attorney looks into why his bondsman had surrendered his bond in another ongoing criminal case against him.

Queen has made headlines before after 20-year-old Baylee Despot went missing in April 2018 while she was living with him and his estranged wife in Rosedale. Police have never named Queen a suspect in her disappearance. But search warrants indicated detectives were investigating a tip that missing man Micah Holsonbake may have been building illegal guns with Queen and Baylee Despot. In addition to kidnapping, Queen was also charged today with manufacturing/ distributing an assault weapon.



The date of the alleged kidnapping as well as what Baylee Despot’s mother has told us suggests this case is not related to Micah or Baylee’s disappearances. However, notably in attendance at court today was Detective Chad Garrett, the lead investigator on Baylee and Micah’s cases. He is also the lead on the homicide investigation of their friend James Kulstad.



Something else we noticed, the prosecutor assigned to Matthew Queen’s possession of a firearm case as well as this latest case is none other than the supervisor of the homicide unit, Eric Smith.



As with every court appearance Matthew Queen has had in the last year, the mothers of the Bakersfield 3 were in the audience.

Documents don’t specify what Queen allegedly questioned a man about at gunpoint, and as far the two other suspects, law enforcement isn’t naming them and Queen has no co-defendants at this time.



This is a developing story we’ll continue to update you. If you have any information on the disappearances of Micah Holsonbake and Baylee Despot or the murder of James Kulstad please call Bakersfield Police (661)-327-711, or Secret Witness (661)-322-4040. There are cash rewards for all three cases.

