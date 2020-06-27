Boy with rare heart defect celebrates his 3rd birthday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Dozens of cars paraded through a Southwest Bakersfield neighborhood Friday evening celebrating a 3-year-old “Iron Man.”

Dezmen Licea — aka Dezi — was born in 2017 with a heart defect so rare, only one in 20,000 babies ever have it. His family was told he would not live long, but he’s still alive and turned 3 years old.

Because of COVID-19, Dezi and family celebrated with a drive-by party.

Dozens of cars, trucks and even a fire truck drove by wishing Dezi a very happy birthday.

Dezi’s parents say he’s currently going through a new medical trial. He’s been in treatment for the trial for a year and is so far reacting well to it.

