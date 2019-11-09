Young adult with brain injury after hit by car now missing

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A young adult who suffered a broken arm and brain damage after being hit by a car in September has gone missing, according to his mother.

Darlene Doughty said her adopted son Justin, 19, went missing yesterday from the Center for Neuro Skills, where he has been undergoing rehabilitation after being struck by a car on Sept. 13 at Manor Street and Roberts Lane.

Doughty said Justin was last seen at around 10 p.m. at the center, located at 2500 Gosford Rd. When staff went to wake him up this morning, they found him to be gone, she said.

Doughty said Justin should be wearing a white helmet used to help with his brain injury.

Anyone with information on Justin’s whereabouts should call the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.