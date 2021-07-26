Boy to run mile tonight in honor of Kern County deputy killed in Wasco shooting

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A 12-year-old boy is planning to run a mile tonight in honor of Kern County Deputy Phillip Campas, who was killed yesterday in a shooting in Wasco.

Zechariah is expected run with an American flag at around 5 p.m. depending on weather and other factors. The run will be available to view on the Running 4 Heroes Facebook page shortly after he finishes. People across the nation are encouraged to do their own walk or run tonight to honor Campas.

Running 4 Heroes is a nonprofit organization founded by Zechariah and his family when he was 10 years old. Since 2019, he has participated in hundreds of runs in honor of fallen law enforcement.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More Local News