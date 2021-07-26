Boy to run mile tonight in honor of Kern County deputy killed in Wasco shooting

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A 12-year-old boy is planning to run a mile tonight in honor of Kern County Deputy Phillip Campas, who was killed yesterday in a shooting in Wasco.

Zechariah is expected run with an American flag at around 5 p.m. depending on weather and other factors. The run will be available to view on the Running 4 Heroes Facebook page shortly after he finishes. People across the nation are encouraged to do their own walk or run tonight to honor Campas.

Running 4 Heroes is a nonprofit organization founded by Zechariah and his family when he was 10 years old. Since 2019, he has participated in hundreds of runs in honor of fallen law enforcement.