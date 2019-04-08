Boy suffers major injuries after "surfing" on top of car driven by parent
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) -- California City police continue to investigate a crash that severely injured a 10-year-old boy who was "surfing" atop a car driven by one of his parents.
Police say no charges have been filed against the boy's parents as they investigate.
California City police responded to a child hit by vehicle near Neuralia Road and Ironwood Avenue just after 4 p.m. on Friday.
When police arrived on scene, they found the boy with what were described as major injuries.
According to witnesses, the boy fell forward and was dragged underneath the car for a short distance. Witnesses believe he suffered a head injury.
The boy was taken to a children's hospital for his injuries.
