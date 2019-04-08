Boy suffers major injuries after "surfing" on top of car driven by parent Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Photo: California City Police Department [ + - ] Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Photo: California City Police Department [ + - ] Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Photo: California City Police Department [ + - ]

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) -- California City police continue to investigate a crash that severely injured a 10-year-old boy who was "surfing" atop a car driven by one of his parents.

Police say no charges have been filed against the boy's parents as they investigate.

California City police responded to a child hit by vehicle near Neuralia Road and Ironwood Avenue just after 4 p.m. on Friday.

When police arrived on scene, they found the boy with what were described as major injuries.

According to witnesses, the boy fell forward and was dragged underneath the car for a short distance. Witnesses believe he suffered a head injury.

The boy was taken to a children's hospital for his injuries.