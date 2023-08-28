BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Fair is right around the corner, and the Boy Scouts are preparing for their famous baked potato booth with a friendly competition.

The Boy Scouts Southern Sierra Council held a “Baked Potato Bash” at Crusader Brewing on Saturday, Aug. 26, bringing together local restaurants who provided their take on the “ultimate” baked potato. Attendees then got the chance to vote on their favorite.

“We’re celebrating our favorite thing to do at the county fair, which is sell baked potatoes,” Randy Saunders told 17 News. “We’ve asked restaurants from around town to come out and provide samples for patrons to sample, and then they’ll vote for their favorite baked potato to feature at the fair.”

The winning recipe was “Sweet Potato Pie” from Sweet Edna’s Southern BBQ. The recipe will be featured at the Boy Scouts baked potato booth at the Kern County Fair, which kicks off Sept. 20.