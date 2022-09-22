BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — One food vendor that has been a staple at the Kern County Fair for years is asking for the community’s help to keep their stand up and running.

The Potato Booth is vital to our local Boy Scouts. Sales from the potato booth not only help the organization grow, but the Boy Scouts say it’s also a reminder that scouting is alive and well in our community.

The stand has been short on volunteers this year and Scout Executive Randy Saunders says they’ll take all the help they can get.

“We always need help especially in the mornings. I think Friday is special friends day, you know, most of our Scouts are of course in school, their parents are working so we can always use a few helpers if anyone wants to come by. Otherwise just come by, buy a potato and support the Boy Scouts,” Randy Saunders, Scout Executive, said.

The Boy Scouts said volunteers are needed on Friday, Sunday, Monday and Tuesday.

If you sign up, you get free admission to the fair, free parking and of course, a free potato.

To sign up for a shift, you can call 661-325-9036 or click here.