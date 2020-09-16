Boy Scouts baked potatoes to be sold this month

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Boy Scouts Southern Sierra Council announced they will be serving their fair food specialty baked potatoes this month. The council will set up several potato booths around Bakersfield to satisfy the seasonal fair food craving.

Pre-orders and drive-thru service will be preferred, but you can still walk up to the booths day of. The first booth opens Sept. 25 and runs through Oct. 3.

Potato booth dates and locations:

The Bridge Church – 12225 Stockdale Hwy.

Friday, Sept. 25: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 26: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 2: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Satuday, Oct. 3: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Heidi’s Deli – 2900 Calloway Dr.

Friday, Sept. 25: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 26: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 2: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Satuday, Oct. 3: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

For more information. visit sscbsa.org.