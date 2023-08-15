BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Bakersfield boy is happy to be home after spending weeks in a hospital bed recovering from a hit-and-run crash that still hasn’t been solved.

On July 30, 12-year-old Ki’won Shepperd and two other kids were hit by a car while riding their bikes on Planz Road. The driver did not stop.

Two of the boys walked away from the crash, but Shepperd was taken to Valley Children’s hospital in Madera with critical injuries.

His mother tells 17 News the family finally arrived home Monday night, where Shepperd will be homeschooled.

She says he needs 24-hour care and won’t be able to play sports for a year. She is still pushing for the driver to come forward.

Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to call BPD at 661-327-7111.