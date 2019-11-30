Boy making holiday-themed pine cones to benefit Bakersfield Ronald McDonald House

A young Bakersfield boy will once again turn pine cones into profit — all to help the Ronald McDonald House at Bakersfield Memorial Hospital.

With some spray paint and hot glue, Cody Tiede turns pine cones into holiday decorations, from pumpkins to snowmen. His goal is to raise $2,500 this year, all of which goes to the Bakersfield Ronald McDonald House — a home away from home for families of pediatric or NICU patients. Cody has been doing this for the past four years.

Cody and his parents are taking orders now for his Christmas-themed pine cones, which cost $20 a cone. To place an order, call 661-599-4202.