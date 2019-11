Posted by Honor Flight Kern County on Wednesday, November 13, 2019

A boy who recently celebrated his eighth birthday declined gifts for himself and instead requested donations for Honor Flight Kern County.

The organization said in a post on its Facebook page that the boy, named Luke, raised $1,102. The money was donated during a committee meeting on Tuesday. According to Luke’s family, more donations are expected to come in soon.

“Happy birthday Luke! Thank you for your generous heart!” Honor Flight Kern County said in its post.