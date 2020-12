BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A 17-year-old boy is missing and considered at risk because he has no prior history of running away, police said.

Angel Benny Arausa was last seen June 1 on Rolling Ridge Drive in East Bakersfield, police said. He’s described as Hispanic, 5 feet tall, 143 pounds, with short black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.