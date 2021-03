BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police are asking for help finding a 16-year-old boy who went missing Friday.

Jonathan Miranda was last seen in the 1000 block of East Hosking Avenue and has no history of running away, police said. He’s described as Hispanic, 6 feet tall, 165 pounds, long brown hair, brown eyes and was wearing a black leather jacket and black pants.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.