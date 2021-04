BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Family are asking for help finding a 16-year-old boy who hasn’t been seen since Monday afternoon and who police confirmed has never previously been reported missing.

Anuar Gonzalez was last seen about 4:30 p.m. at the Walgreens on Buena Vista Road. He’s described as 5-foot-10, 180 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call Lizet Gonzalez at 661-303-3796 or Josh Powell at 661-912-9161.