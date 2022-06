BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A 15-year-old boy has been missing a week and sheriff’s officials are asking for help finding him.

Keith Conner was last seen June 20 and is described as white, 6-foot-1, about 170 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, according to a sheriff’s news release. He wears glasses and has braces.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 661-861-3110 or Secret Witness at 661-322-4040.