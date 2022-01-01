Boy, 15, missing and considered at risk

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police are asking for help finding a 15-year-old boy who went missing Friday and had been making suicidal statements, according to Bakersfield Police Department.

Antonio Gutierrez was last seen in the 9000 block of Pineridge Way in west Bakersfield, police said. He’s described as Hispanic, 6 feet tall, 160 pounds, brown hair and brown eyes and was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, Vans shoes and jeans.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call BPD at 661-327-7111.