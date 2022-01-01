Boy, 15, missing and considered at risk

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police are asking for help finding a 15-year-old boy who went missing Friday and had been making suicidal statements, according to Bakersfield Police Department.

Antonio Gutierrez was last seen in the 9000 block of Pineridge Way in west Bakersfield, police said. He’s described as Hispanic, 6 feet tall, 160 pounds, brown hair and brown eyes and was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, Vans shoes and jeans.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call BPD at 661-327-7111.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More Local News