UPDATE: Police said Landon has been found and is back home.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A 13-year-old boy is missing and considered at risk because he has no prior history of running away, police said.

Landon Vancil is described as Hispanic, 5 feet tall, 90 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, police said. He was last seen at about 7:40 p.m. Saturday on Phyllis Street, west of Highway 99 and north of Panama Lane.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call police at 661-327-7111.