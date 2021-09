BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Boxing is making a return to Bakersfield for a weekend promising to pack a punch for local fans.

Premier Boxing Champions is hosting back-to-back nights of fights at the Mechanics Bank Arena on Sept. 18 and Sept. 19. The fights are set to be broadcast on FS1 and FOX Deportes but tickets are available.

Tickets are available now on AXS.com.

Promoters said more information about the card and the broadcast would be announced “shortly.”