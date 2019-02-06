Local News

Bows and Bow Ties - the first mother-son dancing and dining event

Posted: Feb 06, 2019 11:54 AM PST

Updated: Feb 06, 2019 11:54 AM PST

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Get dressed up and invite your sweet Prince to sweep you off your feet for the evening.

The Mark Restaurant will be hosting - 'Bows and Bow Ties,' a mother/son dance.

This is the first-time the restaurant has had an evening for mothers and their sons to enjoy.

There will be a fine dining meal, followed by dancing and a photo booth to remember the evening.

The event will take place at The Mark Restaurant, 1623 19th St., located in downtown Bakersfield.

It will be be Sat. March 9, at 4 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Tickets are $20 - $50.

Reservations are limited and can be made at Event Brite.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


