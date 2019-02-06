Bows and Bow Ties - the first mother-son dancing and dining event
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Get dressed up and invite your sweet Prince to sweep you off your feet for the evening.
The Mark Restaurant will be hosting - 'Bows and Bow Ties,' a mother/son dance.
This is the first-time the restaurant has had an evening for mothers and their sons to enjoy.
There will be a fine dining meal, followed by dancing and a photo booth to remember the evening.
The event will take place at The Mark Restaurant, 1623 19th St., located in downtown Bakersfield.
It will be be Sat. March 9, at 4 p.m. - 9 p.m.
Tickets are $20 - $50.
Reservations are limited and can be made at Event Brite.
