BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bowlero bowling alley on Wible Road is hosting an open house event this weekend.

The open house is scheduled from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday at the location on Wible Road near White Lane, according to organizers.

The event will feature special entertainment, games and special offers, including one free game per person, a $5 arcade card and additional gift card giveaways.