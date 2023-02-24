BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Large boulders blocking traffic have forced a closure of eastbound lanes of Highway 178 Friday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The road hazards were reported at around 9:53 a.m. in eastbound lanes just east of the mouth of the canyon. Traffic was reported to be at a standstill, according to CHP’s Traffic Incident Information Page.

There are multiple reports of rocks along the road. CHP’s Tomas Martinez said the closure was because of a big rig struck rocks.

Weather has already forced a closure for Highway 58 and I-5 through the Grapevine.