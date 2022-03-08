BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Boron man convicted of sexually abusing a 10-year-old girl whom he handcuffed and whipped was sentenced Tuesday to 230 years to life in prison, according to court records.

Michael Hopkins was found guilty in January of 13 charges related to the sexual abuse of a child. He babysat the victim, prosecutors said.

Hopkins, 38, at times handcuffed the girl, prosecutors said. On one occasion he hit her with a whip, scarring her arm.

He admitted committing many of the alleged offenses, prosecutors said, but at trial claimed he had lied.

Hopkins was arrested in September 2019.