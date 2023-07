BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A family friendly comedy tour spearheaded by teacher-comedians will be making a stop at the Fox Theater Friday, according to event organizers.

Bored Teachers comedy group will bring the ‘We Can’t Make This Stuff Up!’ comedy tour on Friday July 21 to the majestic Fox Theater.

Door will open at 7 p.m. and the show will start an hour later. Tickets are priced at $25 to $55 and are available now through AXS.com