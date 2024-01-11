BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Dust off your boots and get ready to two-step as Boots in the Park returns to the Kaiser Permanente Sports Village on March 15.

This year’s stacked lineup will transform the sports village into a dancefloor with music sets from Dwight Yoakam, Parker McCollum Rodney Atkins, Joe Peters and Luwiss Lux. The event will also feature craft food, beverages, and line dancing.

General admission to the one-night concert is $59 per person and a VIP ticket, which includes express entry, partial upfront stage access and VIP restrooms, is $159.

The event is happening from 4:30 p.m. to 11 p.m. at 9001 Ashe Road. purchase tickets at tickets.bootsinthepark.com.