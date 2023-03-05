BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — What was supposed to be a fun event turned into a night of confusion for concertgoers at the Boots in the Park show Friday night.

According to a release by the organizers, attendees said that during the event instructions appeared on the large screen telling everyone to leave, specifically, a message to evacuate the area.

Despite being a technical mishap, some people said as they exited the event space they were told it was an accident and the concert would continue as planned, only for security not to let them back in due a no reentry policy.

According to an email release sent to all the concertgoers from event organizers, it was a technical mistake that happened when production teams were switching between shows, and the organizers apologized for the confusion it brought about.