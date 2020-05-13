Boots & Brews Country Music Festival going virtual this weekend

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The annual Boots & Brews Country Music Festival is going virtual this year.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the festival will be held virtually on Saturday as a free online Facebook event in recognition of National Police Week. The event will include music provided by The Rivals, a local Bakersfield band.

People participating in the event are encouraged to share photos wearing blue line attire in support of police.

This year will feature a special drawing hosted by Bear Mountain Sports for a Colt 1911 Gov and a Walther P22 CA. For more information on the item details and how to purchase tickets, please call 661-366-AMMO or visit them in person at 8032 Di Miller Dr.

There will be a Live drawing through the Facebook event page at 5 p.m.

The goal of the event is to raise money for the Officer David Nelson Memorial Scholarship Fund. The scholarship fund created in his name awards scholarships each year to graduating high school students.