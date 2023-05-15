BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Boots & Brew Country Music Festival scholarship fundraising event is scheduled to return in person this weekend.

Organizers say the event will feature raffle prizes, line dancing and a silent auction. There will be music by the folk-Americana band The Sound of Ghosts and a National Anthem performance by an award-winning writer, factory and director Delilah Andre.

The fundraising event is free and open to the public, according to organizers.

All proceeds from the fundraising event go directly toward the Officer David Nelson Memorial Scholarship Fund, according to organizers. The scholarship is offered to graduating Kern High School District students and a graduating high school Bakersfield Police Cadet.

This scholarship was created in memory of Officer David Nelson after he was killed on June 26, 2015, in the line of duty in a crash after a high-speed chase in northeast Bakersfield.

The event is scheduled for Saturday, May 15 from 5 to 10 p.m. at the 1933 Event Center located at 7900 Downing Ave. The goal of this year’s event is to raise $75,000 so the scholarship can live.

If you would like to donate but cannot attend the event donations can be sent by mailing a check to:

KHSD Educational Foundation

Re: Officer David Nelson Memorial Scholarship

Kern High School District

5801 Sundale Avenue

Bakersfield, CA 93309