Boots and Brew Music Festival honors fallen BPD Officer David Nelson

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The community took a moment to remember a local fallen Bakersfield Police officer with music and beer.

The Boots and Brew Music Festival was held at the 1933 Event Center Saturday evening.

It was the third annual event organized by the family of the late BPD Officer David Nelson – in his memory.

Nelson died in 2015 after a car crash during a high speed chase.

The event raised money for a scholarship fund in Nelson’s name, offering financial help to a local high school student interested in public service.