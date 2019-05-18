Boots and Brew event to raise money for David Nelson scholarship

The family of a fallen Bakersfield police officer is holding an event in his memory this National Police Week.

BPD officer David Nelson died in a crash during a high-sped chase back in 2015.

His brother Erik said David loved wearing the badge.

So Officer Nelson’s family is once again holding a country music fest called Boots and Brew in his memory.

The event will raise money for a high school scholarship in Nelson’s name.

The event is Saturday at 1933 Prohibition Lounge at 7900 Downing Avenue.

Doors open at 5 p.m. and continues until 10 p.m.