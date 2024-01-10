BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The American Library Association finds that 75% of Gen Z and Millennials that use physical libraries believe a wait of one week or less for books may be “too long.”

With instant gratification right at our fingertips, traditional ways of running a library might seem outdated to younger generations, the data also finds.

Fahra Daredia, Marketing and Promotions Coordinator at Beale Library said, “I feel like there’s so many more Gen Z and millennials coming into the library. Whether that be for book recommendations, picking up their next book, or just attending services and events. I feel like they’re coming in a lot more.”

It’s not that older generations have declined, Daredia thinks that they have just found their readings a different way, “They’re going through different avenues to get their reads.”

The options at a library have changed a lot over the years. Now, a lot of material can be accessed through your local libraries online portal. Including access to movies and TV shows.

They’ve become a resource for things outside of reading.

The American Library Association states that even non-readers are drawn to the library to attend coding clubs, or even get help on job applications.

On a baseline level, a lot of people just like to keep their books in general, and with services like Amazon– ordering a book is easier than ever.

Jack Estes, Bakersfield resident and local priest said, “My wife is an avid reader and definitely uses the local resources and very much appreciates the local libraries. We’re late middle aged so we’re in a different category than the younger generation. Mostly for me, I’m getting books through her or from Amazon and that sort of thing.”