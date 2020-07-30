Books in Motion program combines dance with reading

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A local dance group is hoping to inspire kids to fall in love with reading.

The Kern Dance Alliance teamed up with the Kern County Library and Kern Literacy Council bring children’s books to life through dance.

It’s called Books in Motion. The dance teams act out and narrate popular children’s books using easy to learn choreography. The performance will be released digitally.

Organizers say the program helps bring stories to life and get kids interested in reading and it also has the additional benefit of helping kids stay fit and active by teaching them dance moves.