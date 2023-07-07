BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — If you are looking for a fun way to have your children read more this summer, Kern County libraries have the solution for you.

The “Books In Motion” program is a free program that aims to encourage reading through movement and dance. The program is for children from kindergarten to third grade, according to Kern Dance Alliance President Andrea Hansen.

Sixteen Kern County Library branches are participating in the program, with a total of 28 performances scheduled from between July 7 and Aug. 5, according to Kern County Library spokesperson Fahra Daredia.

Nine local dance organizations will bring nine children’s book to life. The first event kicks-off Friday, July 7 at noon in Tehachapi.

Catch the next “Books In Motion” performance at a library near you.

Scheduled performances

July 7 @ 12 PM Tehachapi Branch, Sweet Dance Party!, performed by J & M Dance Center^

July 7 @ 4 PM Beale Branch, Mother Goose, performed by Civic Dance Center

July 8 @ 1 PM Beale Branch, Everybody Dances, performed by Dat Krew^

July 11 @ 11 AM Wasco Branch, Mother Goose, performed by Civic Dance Center^

July 12 @ 11 AM Rathbun Branch, Mother Goose, performed by Civic Dance Center

July 12 @ 1 PM Northeast Branch, Swan Lake, performed by Bakersfield City Ballet^

July 12 @ 5 PM Southwest Branch, Chicka Chicka Boom Boom, performed by Aloha Entertainment

July 14 @ 11 AM Delano Branch, Chicka Chicka Boom Boom, performed by Aloha Entertainment^

July 17 @ 11 AM Mojave Branch, Sweet Dance Party!, performed by J & M Dance Center

July 18 @ 12 PM Wilson Branch, Goldilocks & the Three Bears, performed by Spotlight Academy of the Arts

July 19 @ 12 PM Shafter Branch, Goldilocks & the Three Bears, performed by Spotlight Academy of the Arts^

July 20 @ 12 PM Holloway-Gonzales Branch, Goldilocks & the Three Bears, performed by Spotlight Academy of the Arts

July 20 @ 4 PM Holloway-Gonzales Branch, Chicka Chicka Boom Boom, performed by Aloha Entertainment

July 21 @ 12:30 PM Southwest Branch, Everybody Dances, performed by Dat Krew

July 21 @ 3 PM Delano Branch, Stone Soup, performed by Heather Benes and the East Kern Ragtag Revels

July 22 @ 11 AM Beale Branch, Swan Lake, performed by Bakersfield City Ballet

July 22 @ 1 PM McFarland Branch, Chicka Chicka Boom Boom, performed by Aloha Entertainment

July 24 @ 11 AM Baker Branch, Cindergorilla, performed by Spotlight Dance Academy^

July 24 @ 12 PM Wasco Branch, Swan Lake, performed by Bakersfield City Ballet

July 24 @ 3 PM Mojave Branch, Stone Soup, performed by Heather Benes and the East Kern Ragtag Revels

July 25 @ 12 PM Wilson Branch, Cindergorilla, performed by Spotlight Dance Academy

July 25 @ 3 PM Rosamond Branch, Stone Soup, performed by Heather Benes and the East Kern Ragtag Revels^

July 26 @ 12 PM Shafter Branch, Cindergorilla, performed by Spotlight Dance Academy*

July 26 @ 3 PM California City Branch, Stone Soup, performed by Heather Benes and the East Kern Ragtag Revels

July 27 @ 3 PM Ridgecrest Branch, Stone Soup, performed by Heather Benes and the East Kern Ragtag Revels

July 28 @ 3 PM Boron Branch, Stone Soup, performed by Heather Benes and the East Kern Ragtag Revels

July 31 @ 4 PM Wasco Branch, Everybody Dances, performed by Dat Krew

August 1 @ 2 PM Wilson Branch, Groovy Joe Ice Cream and Dinosaurs, performed by McLaughlin Dance Collective

August 2 @ 3 PM Shafter Branch, Groovy Joe Ice Cream and Dinosaurs, performed by McLaughlin Dance Collective

August 4 @ 4 PM Delano Branch, Sweet Dance Party!, performed by J & M Dance Center

August 5 @ 12 PM Southwest Branch, Groovy Joe Ice Cream and Dinosaurs, performed by McLaughlin Dance Collective^

*Performance in Spanish

^ Performance in ASL